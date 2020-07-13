Ron and Patricia Kirkendall of Waverly would like to announce that their daughter, Dr. Lisa Wallace, has completed her Doctor of Nursing Practice in Spring 2020 from Eastern Kentucky University.
Dr. Wallace is an assistant professor of nursing at Morehead State University. She graduated with a 4.0. She is a 1986 graduate of Piketon High School. Dr. Wallace also has a brother living in Waverly, Brian Kirkendall and his wife Tonya.
