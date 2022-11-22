ODNR Tranquility Wildlife Area Shooting Range

The renovated Tranquility Wildlife Area shooting range, in Adams County, opens on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

SEAMAN, Ohio – A renovated public shooting range at Tranquility Wildlife Area in Adams County opens on Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Renovations to Tranquility Wildlife Area shooting range include new backstop and side berms, a covered shooting line, concrete ADA walkways, parking lot and entry road improvements, and 25- and 50-yard ranges that incorporate space for handgun and rifle shooters. A permanent restroom is under construction and will be completed soon.


