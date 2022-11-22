SEAMAN, Ohio – A renovated public shooting range at Tranquility Wildlife Area in Adams County opens on Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
Renovations to Tranquility Wildlife Area shooting range include new backstop and side berms, a covered shooting line, concrete ADA walkways, parking lot and entry road improvements, and 25- and 50-yard ranges that incorporate space for handgun and rifle shooters. A permanent restroom is under construction and will be completed soon.
The updated range is open daily from 9 a.m. until sunset. The range is located on Wildlife Road within Tranquility Wildlife Area near Seaman. GPS coordinates at 39.010759, -83.511722 are the best way to find the range.
The Tranquility Wildlife Area shooting range is a Class B unsupervised rifle and pistol target range. All visitors to Class A, B, or C public shooting ranges age 18 and older are required to purchase an annual shooting range permit ($24), an annual shooting range permit and hunting license combo ($29.12), or a one-day shooting range permit ($5). All options are available at hunting and fishing license outlets, at wildohio.gov, or via the HuntFish OH mobile app. Permits are not sold at the Tranquility Wildlife Area shooting range.
Shooters age 17 and under do not need to purchase a permit but are required to be accompanied by a permitted adult.
Visitors to the range will be asked to check in upon arrival, either with a smartphone or via paper. Please view the range rules, posted at the range, prior to entering. Shooters are required to supply their own single-sheet paper targets to fit inside a 25- by 19-inch frame.
Funding for the renovation of Tranquility Wildlife Area shooting range was made possible in part through purchases of firearms and ammunition. A federal excise tax on all firearms and ammunition helps pay for the construction and maintenance of this and other public shooting ranges across Ohio.
The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. The visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.