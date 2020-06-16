PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Mifflin Township
.517 acres: Ray Bumgardner, Ray I. Bumgardner and Suzi Bumgardner to Danny L. Riley. Warranty Deed. Jan. 22, 2020.
Tract, also Adams County: Leonard J. Miller and Linda Lou Miller to Daniel Stanley and Tammy Stanley. Survivorship Deed. Jan. 24, 2020.
Tracts: Tyler Ray Wilkin and Tyler Wilkin to Christine R. Barker and Edward M. Barker. Survivorship Deed. Jan. 27, 2020.
2 acres: Miller Land Company Inc. to Michael Haag and Linda Haag. Warranty Deed. Jan. 30, 2020.
Tracts: Bryan Pfeifer and Jessica Pfeifer to Derek L. Hollingsworth. Warranty Deed. Jan. 31, 2020.
Various tracts: James Michael Lawless to Gregory L. Lawless and James Michael Lawless. Quit Claim Deed. Feb. 18, 2020.
10 acres, also 60 ft wide easement: Crystal N.S. Smalley to Ryan Craig Weakley and Lyndsee Brooke Weakley. Warranty Deed. Feb. 24, 2020.
110 poles, also 16, 200 sq. ft.: LRM Limited LLC to Carline Wilburn. Warranty Deed. Feb. 25, 2020.
5 acres: LRM Limited LLC to LRM Lending LLC. Warranty Deed. Feb. 27, 2020.
5 acres: Phillip J. Wiederhold Jr. and Tiffany Weiderhold to Gary Lee Horton. Warranty Deed. Feb. 28, 2020.
10.021 acres: LRM Limited LLC to LRM Lending LLC. Warranty Deed. March 4, 2020.
0.474 acres: LRM Limited LLC to LRM Lending LLC. Warranty Deed. March 4, 2020.
Pebble & Benton Townships
Tracts: Libertas Development LLC and Jacqueline M. Toth to Mark Toth. Warranty Deed. Feb. 4, 2020.
Pee Pee Township & City of Waverly
97.36 acres: Hopewell Waverly LLC, Everett Hannah Waverly LLC, ICP Hopewell Waverly LLC, and PBS Management LLC to RKS Waverly II LLC. Warranty Deed. Feb. 10, 2020.
