PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS

Nov. 25, 2019

Charles Sowers – OVI/Breath low level. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant is a first time offender within ten years. Defendant may complete three days of D.D.I.P. in lieu of jail sentence, must be completed within six months. Defendant shall obtain assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $375 in fines. $100 in court costs.

Charles Sowers – FRA suspension and marked lanes violation. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s pela to companion case 19TRC1179 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.

Nov. 27, 2019

Loretta M Gregory – Failure to appear. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; case requires further investigation. No cost to defendant.

Heather S Danner – Theft. Guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to ABC Warehouse in the amount of $50.00. Jail sentence consecutive with sentence imposed in 19CRB0730. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.

Heather S Danner – Receiving stolen goods. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to McConkey’s Auto Parts in the amount of $100 and $10.00 to Cashland, jointly and severally with co-defendant Larry L. Nickell. $100 in court costs.

Larry L. Nickell – Receiving stolen goods. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to McConkey’s Auto Parts in the amount of $100 and $10.00 to Cashland, jointly and severally with co-defendant Heather Danner. $100 in court costs.

Heather S Danner – Petty theft. No contest. Defendant to pay restitution to Speedway in the amount of $9.00. Jail sentence consecutive with sentence imposed in 19CRB0702. $100 in court costs.

Karen B Walls – Disorderly conduct. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall undergo mental health counseling. $100 in court costs.

Karen B Walls – Assault and disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19CRB0763 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.

Jeremiah M Green – Disorderly conduct. Guilty.

Scott W Secrest – Failure to game check. Guilty. $220 in fines. $100 in court costs.

