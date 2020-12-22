This past weekend the trustees of Camp Creek Township, which is located in the southwestern corner of Pike County, held a food bank to give back to their community.
The food bank event, which is the second that has been held by the township this year, included giving away hams, turkeys, apples, and oranges to local families in order to help prepare them for the holiday season. According to township trustee Donnie Dyke, the food bank is a result of CARES Act money that was received by the township, “We got some more CARES Act money, and we decided to go ahead and spend it on a second food bank. We believe we should spend that money on the people. We also want to spend this money and keep it local to try to help our economy.”
Dyke also credited local business “Ritchies” in Piketon for helping provide the food for the event, “We bought all of this through Ritchies and he buys it in bulk and that keeps every dollar in the county, that’s important to us. I want to give a special thanks to Jamie Ritchie and his staff for helping make this possible.”
It was obvious while attending the event that the trustees have a good relationship with the people of their township. When asked about this positive relationship, Dyke credited the trustees’ proactive attitude in helping people of the community, “We have a pretty good connection with our people. We help them. We take care of our township first. There is some work involved with applying for the money, receiving the money, and putting it to work for the people, taking care of the logistics and doing the math, but we do it for the people.” According to Dave Kinnison, the trustees are just doing their jobs, “It’s what we’re elected to do.”, he added.
Camp Creek Trustees Donnie Dyke, Heath Medford, and Dave Kinnison were all involved in the organization of the food bank as well as clerk Vickie Ratliff. Others who assisted at the event include, Kandi Barrett, Dylan Leeth, Bradon Leeth, Bob Simpson, and Danny Smith.
