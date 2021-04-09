With Springtime now officially upon us, the Pike County Solid Waste District will be sponsoring a variety of environmental cleanup events beginning this month.
The first of these events is the County Wide Appliance and Electronics Clean-up Event, which is going on now through April 16. This event is being held by the Pike County Solid Waste District Office, and electronic appliance pickup may be arranged by calling the office through 3pm on April 15. Those looking for more info on this event may contact Kelsey Chapman at the Solid Waste Office at 740-947-4104.
The next event that will be held in this series is the Scrap Tire Collection Event. This event will be held on April 17 beginning at 8am and will last until 12pm.
The Pike County Solid Waste District, Pike County General Health District, and Ohio E.P.A. are sponsoring the event during which tires may be dropped off at the Pike County Fairgrounds until funds are depleted. Proof of Pike County Residence is required to participate in this event.
Next, on Saturday April 24 from 9am to 1 pm, the Pike County Government Center will be hosting a “Household Hazardous Waste and Small Appliance Collection Event.
The following is a statement from the Solid Waste District regarding the event:
“Toxic and flammable household chemicals will be collected for proper disposal. Acceptable items include Lighter Fluid, Thinners, Turpentine, Adhesives, Old gasoline, Polishes, Kerosene, 2 Cycle Gasoline, Used Oil, Vehicle Batteries, Oil based Paints, Latex Paints, Aerosols, Cyanides, Acids & Caustics, Drain Cleaners, Bleach, Household Cleaners, Rat Poisons, Fluorescent Bulbs, Pesticides, Propane, Insecticides, Fertilizers, Lawn Chemicals, Antifreeze, Fire Extinguishers, Ni-Cad Batteries, Lithium Batteries, Alkaline Batteries, Smoke Detectors, Pool Chemicals, Strong Chemicals, Asbestos, PCB Materials, Asbestos, Aluminum Paint, Reactives, Flammable Solids, Animal Repellant. We will also be accepting small appliances and electronics. WE ARE ACCEPTING TELEVISIONS BUT THERE WILL BE A COST PER TELEVISION. DO NOT BRING: Ammunition, Medical Waste, Pharmaceuticals, Tires, Solid Waste (Trash), Refrigerators, Stoves, large Televisions over 40 inches, or Business Waste. Event workers will unload your materials so please remain in your vehicle. This residential collection event will be held rain or shine. For more information, please call Kelsey Chapman at 740-947-4104 We Thank you for your participation.”
The Final Event that is scheduled is the “2021 Pike County Spring Cleanup Event”. This event will begin on May 1st. Here is this year’s lineup for the event:
Benton, Jackson, Mifflin, and Perry Townships: May 1st and 2nd
Pebble, Pee Pee, and Seal Townships: May 8th and 9th
Camp Creek, Scioto, and Sunfish Townships: May 15th and 16th
Beaver, Marion, and Union Townships: May 22nd and 23rd
For this event, roll-off dumpsters will be placed at each Township house, garage, or fire dept.
To find out where your Township’s dumpsters will be located, contact your Township Trustees.
This is a free residential collection event sponsored by the Pike County Solid Waste District.
