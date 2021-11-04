1. Eastern Local Schools announce honor roll, perfect attendance
The Eastern Local School District recognized its students who achieved a grade point average above 3.0 and perfect attendance through the first nine weeks of the school year.
Check inside to see who made the list.
2. Wenstrup pushes against COVID-19 vax mandate
WASHINGTON- In letters issued to President Joe Biden and U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure last week, a group of Republican doctors in Congress are calling for an end to vaccine mandates for federal employees and health care professionals within all Medicare and Medicaid-certified facilities.
Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio's second congressional district, which includes Pike County, leads the GOP Doctors Caucus who called for alternatives to mandates such as routine testing.
See more inside.
3. Nov. 7 in History
On Nov. 7, 1665, The London Gazette, the oldest surviving journal, was first published. On Nov. 7, 1967, In Cleveland, Ohio, Carl B. Stokes became the first African American elected mayor of a major American city. On Nov. 7, 1994, The world's first internet radio broadcast originates from WXYC, the student radio station of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. On Nov. 7, 2000, Election Day in the US ended with the winner between presidential candidates George W. Bush and Al Gore still undecided.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
