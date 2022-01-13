MARRIAGES
Pike County Probate Court Marriage Application Report, Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021:
• Susan Annette Henry of Waverly, 47, Occupational Therapist, and Charles David Eick of Waverly, 48, Truck Driver.
• April Marie Corbit of Waverly, 24, STNA, and Alexander Matthew Lucas of Waverly, 28, Factory.
• Brody Wilson Riffe of Portsmouth, 22, Assistant Manager, and Kayley Alexandra Moraleja of Waverly, 24, None.
• Timothy Wayne Tomlin Jr. of Waverly, 31, Amazon Prime Driver, and Angel Marie Johnson of Waverly, 33, N/A.
• Miranda Jane Beavers of Peebles, 23, Respiratory Therapist, and Dakota Lee Weekley of Peebles, 24, Third Party Vendor.
• Christopher Wesley Cottrell of Waverly, 37, Corporal Road Deputy, and Kayla Danielle Hartley of Waverly, 31, EMT/PCA.
• Mary Margaret Vanessa Stevens, 20, Kirchoff Automotive, and Aaron Matthew Spillman of Piketon, 27, Kirchoff Automotive.
• Alexis Gail Daugherty of Waverly, 23, Stay At Home Mom, and Dakota James Manbevers of Waverly, 24, Mechanic.
• Tiffany Rae Montgomery of Waverly, 32, PAR, and Daniel Lee Barker of Waverly, 35, Manufacturing.
• Thomas Christian Priest of Waverly, 53, Independent Contractor, and Cora Lee Satterfield, 46, Self-Employed.
• Wendella Janesse Harrison of Alexandria, Ky., 50, Real Estate Agent, and Ralph Henry East Jr. of Alexandria, Ky., 49, Construction.
• Donald Virgil Hodge of Waverly, 39, Truck Driver, and Tiana Ellen Pence of Waverly, 35, Intervention Specialist.
• Amber May Pack of Waverly, 32, LPN, and Clark Heath Detty of Waverly, 33, Kenworth.
• Raul Mendoza II of Waverly, 30, Carpenter, and Bonita Colleen Weatherhead, 33, Registered Medical Assistant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.