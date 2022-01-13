MARRIAGES

Pike County Probate Court Marriage Application Report, Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021:

• Susan Annette Henry of Waverly, 47, Occupational Therapist, and Charles David Eick of Waverly, 48, Truck Driver.

• April Marie Corbit of Waverly, 24, STNA, and Alexander Matthew Lucas of Waverly, 28, Factory. 

• Brody Wilson Riffe of Portsmouth, 22, Assistant Manager, and Kayley Alexandra Moraleja of Waverly, 24, None. 

• Timothy Wayne Tomlin Jr. of Waverly, 31, Amazon Prime Driver, and Angel Marie Johnson of Waverly, 33, N/A.

• Miranda Jane Beavers of Peebles, 23, Respiratory Therapist, and Dakota Lee Weekley of Peebles, 24, Third Party Vendor. 

• Christopher Wesley Cottrell of Waverly, 37, Corporal Road Deputy, and Kayla Danielle Hartley of Waverly, 31, EMT/PCA. 

• Mary Margaret Vanessa Stevens, 20, Kirchoff Automotive, and Aaron Matthew Spillman of Piketon, 27, Kirchoff Automotive. 

• Alexis Gail Daugherty of Waverly, 23, Stay At Home Mom, and Dakota James Manbevers of Waverly, 24, Mechanic. 

• Tiffany Rae Montgomery of Waverly, 32, PAR, and Daniel Lee Barker of Waverly, 35, Manufacturing. 

• Thomas Christian Priest of Waverly, 53, Independent Contractor, and Cora Lee Satterfield, 46, Self-Employed. 

• Wendella Janesse Harrison of Alexandria, Ky., 50, Real Estate Agent, and Ralph Henry East Jr. of Alexandria, Ky., 49, Construction. 

• Donald Virgil Hodge of Waverly, 39, Truck Driver, and Tiana Ellen Pence of Waverly, 35, Intervention Specialist. 

• Amber May Pack of Waverly, 32, LPN, and Clark Heath Detty of Waverly, 33, Kenworth. 

• Raul Mendoza II of Waverly, 30, Carpenter, and Bonita Colleen Weatherhead, 33, Registered Medical Assistant. 

