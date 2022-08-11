The Pike County Commissioners, along with Pike County Emergency Management Agency director Tim Dickerson, opened bids for an upgrade to the county’s current communication system.

“The county wide communications plan came out of a meeting with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the (Pike County) Engineer’s Office and the (Pike County) EMA, in conjunction with the Department of Energy, to upgrade the county wide communication system for better system wide communication,” Dickerson said. “It will allow us to communicate with each other better in emergencies or in day-to-day work ... for example storm-related work with the engineer’s office, traffic detours or anything like that. We also work with other counties, like when a storm blows through, it doesn’t just affect us it affects other counties.

