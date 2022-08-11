The Pike County Commissioners, along with Pike County Emergency Management Agency director Tim Dickerson, opened bids for an upgrade to the county’s current communication system.
“The county wide communications plan came out of a meeting with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the (Pike County) Engineer’s Office and the (Pike County) EMA, in conjunction with the Department of Energy, to upgrade the county wide communication system for better system wide communication,” Dickerson said. “It will allow us to communicate with each other better in emergencies or in day-to-day work ... for example storm-related work with the engineer’s office, traffic detours or anything like that. We also work with other counties, like when a storm blows through, it doesn’t just affect us it affects other counties.
“We wanted to upgrade to a P-25 system, which is through the state of Ohio MARC (Mid-America Regional Council) system and integrate that with the sheriff’s office system, so the engineer’s office, the trustees and officers at the DOE reservation in Piketon can all hear the same radio traffic.”
“This bid is basically the hardware part of the county wide communications project,” Dickerson said. “The lion share for this particular bid is for the (county) engineer’s office. There are 40 radios, plus in the install, the programming for that side of it.”
The sheriff’s office will receive 26 radios, according to Dickerson.
“The software part of it, the computer aided dispatch was finalized yesterday, in a meeting,” Dickerson explained.
AMK Services turned in a bid of $253,481.60, B&C turned in a bid of $361,855.33 and Vasu Communications submitted a bid of $202,605.34.
“You guys are going to have to get together and analyze all this stuff to see what is fair apples to apples,” commissioner Jeff Chattin said. “Another thing is the delivery time. Are we all over board or does somebody have equipment ready to go?
“The only I can speak to is Motorola, because I have ordered from them myself this year,” Dickerson said. “They are nine months out.”
Chattin said another thing to consider were the companies going to install the car systems in the field or would the vehicles need to be transported somewhere else. Commissioner Jerry Miller was worried if DOE would try to dictate what bid should be awarded.
“My concern is if the lowest bid isn’t, for whatever reason, what everybody agrees is best, will DOE insist on the lowest bid,” Miller said.
Dickerson in the past DOE has not insisted on which bid was awarded.
“You have a lot of things to consider here,” Chattin said. “Not just the amount of the bid.”
Commissioner Tony Montgomery explained that the commissioners accepted all three bids, but Dickerson and his team would have to look them over before the commissioners would award a bid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.