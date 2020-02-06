Names in bold are on All A Honor Roll.
9th Grade
Andrew Beekman
Bernice Corey
Rylee Coy
Clayton Daniels
Alicia Dray
Selena Elliott
Kenzington Ferneau
Gracie Gedeon
Lexie Hawk
Andrew Henderson
Colt Henderson
Emma Henderson
Dakota Hughes
Sarah Jackson
Darian Jamison
Kimberly Keller
Matthew Kitts
Dustin Lykins
Shelby Martin
Ariah McWhorter
Madison Mosley
Halie Mustard
Helenna Paul
Robert Peters
Alyssa Potts
Brandon Purdin
Dalton Risner
Jordyn Rittenhouse
Gracie Satterfield
Isaac Satterfield
Kally Sexton
Faith Slone
Austin Spurgeon
Alex Stanley
Nathan Stapleton
Megan Tackett
Mahaley Thompson
Zavier Tilley
Hailey Trent
Kaitlyn Watson
Scott Woodfill
Sawyer Woods
Trista Young
10th Grade
Kaitlynn Barnett
Sakayla Beckett
Chloe Beekman
Niaya Bennett
Garrett Branscomb
Reed Brewster
Jesse Caudill
Madison Clay
Serena Cross
Braiden Dees
Bailey Elliott
Arian Ford
Abbi Grooms
Taylor Grooms
Wyatt Grooms
Keila Gullett
Ariel Heffner
Marissa Hughes
Lucas Humphrey
Sean Kerns
Abigaile Knisley
Alyssa Marhoover
Joanna McDaniel
MacKenzie Mowrey
Tate Music
Darren Mustard
Jillian Ramsay
Billy Riffe
Mazi Robinette
Trey Satterfield
Kacie Schuyler
Dylon Shelpman
Jordan Stapleton
Benjamin Tackett
Nicholas Tackett
Hayleigh Thompson
Brooke Walker
Ethan Ward
Morgan Whitley
Noah Whitt
Emily Wilburn
Shawn Workman
11th Grade
Nichole Bentley
Randy Bumgardner
Dakota Carter
Bo Crumrine
Paige Davis
Lacey Durst
Chayton Hughes
Ian Jones
Brooklyn Leedy
Jazmin McJunkin
Madison Murray
Brooklyn Tackett
Jordan Theobald
Dustin Williams
12th Grade
Keira Ballein
Hanah Barnhart
Katrina Donahue
Maveric Ferneau
Chayn Ford
Terrell Francis
Coleman Gibson
Erika Gray
Taylor Horner
Broc Jordan
Emma Lee
Chloe Legg
Shalyn Markins
Jadah Pearson
Abigail Preston
Candace Ramey
Shelden Richardson
Logan Smithson
Kelsie Wilburn
