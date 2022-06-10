Editor's note: By the numbers will be a weekly addition to The News Watchman. If you have a statistic of note or any suggestions, please contact us at news@newswatchman.com
Unemployment
As of the latest report from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Pike County had the 14th-highest unemployment rate in the state in April.
The county's rate was 4.3%, above the state average of 3.7% for the month. Holmes County had the lowest unemployment rate (1.9%), while Monroe County had the highest (6.0%).
May unemployment rates for counties, cities, and metropolitan areas will be available on Wednesday, June 22
COVID-19
The Pike County General Health District reports, as of Tuesday, 13 active COVID-19 cases in the county. This was a reduction from PCGHD's latest report on May 26, when there were 27 cases.
A total of 7,745 cases have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic- 6.176 confirmed and 1,569 probable. There have been 7,616 recoveries.
Pike County has seen 116 deaths as a result of COVID-19.
Flu Cases
The Ohio Department of Health announced the end of the 2021-2022 flu season in May. Starting reporting in October, a total of 1,921 Ohioans had influenza over the course of those seven months.
Pike County contributed six of those cases, a number higher than the 2020-2021 season but lower than the most recent years. There were zero flu cases in the prior flu season, where other seasons typically saw the county with 30 to 35 cases per season.
