Archives photo 1-13-21 - July 5, 1972 Pike Lake

From the Wednesday, July 5, 1972, Waverly News and Republican Herald ...

LARGE CROWDS USE PARKS OVER HOLIDAY

HOLIDAY FUN — Large crowds took advantage of the facilities offered at both Pike Lake and Lake White over the Fourth of July Holiday and the above picture shows some of the many ways they were used. Some just sat and watched, others sat and fished, while some went for a leisurely boat ride. In the background can be seen those who were really ambitious and went for a swim. Picnic lunches were spread on the many tables around the parks and the camping areas were full to overflowing. (Staff photo)

