From the May 16, 1973 edition of the Waverly News ...

TRACKMEN COMPETE IN DECATHLON

FINAL EVENT — Seven of the eight trackmen who entered the first annual Pike County Decathlon are shown here as they got off to a fast start in the final event of the meet, the 440 yard dash. Greg Shepherd, Piketon speedster, pulled a leg muscle Friday and was unable to compete in the running events on Saturday. The boys are from left: Mike Oyer (WA), Greg Slone (E), Bruce Walls (WE), Bill Maloy (WA), Bill Mowery (P), Ferman Beavers (WE) and Bill Spencer (E). Beavers won the event with a time of 55.5 and picked up the individual title. (Staff photo)

