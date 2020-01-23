Eastern Spelling Bee
Buy Now
Submitted Photo

Eastern Local Schools held their spelling bee on Jan. 10. The following students placed in the top 20 and will be invited to compete at the County Spelling Bee on Feb. 11 at the Pike County CTC:

1. Evan Miller (6th grade)

2. Madi Day (7th grade)

3. Kieran Young (8th grade)

4. Eli Southworth (6th grade)

5. Isaiah Dickerson (8th grade)

6. Ayla Boggs (8th grade)

7. Lacey Bevins (8th grade)

8. Haleigh Bobersky (7th grade)

9. Emma Hesson (8th grade)

10. McCady Conley (7th grade)

11. Brewer Tomlinson (6th grade)

12. Jayden Muncy (5th grade)

13. Ayden Keeton (8th grade)

14. Leah Rader (6th grade)

15. Paige O’Bryant (6th grade)

16. Mady Hale (5th grade)

17. Lillian Weaver (5th grade)

18. Landon Reinsmith (8th grade)

19. Trevor LaGard (8th grade)

20. Makaela Richards (8th grade)

Load comments