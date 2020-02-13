PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS

Marion Township, also Village of Beaver

1.6 acres, Beaver Lots 4 & 5: Roger D. Wiseman and Patricia J. Wiseman to Jerth Properties LLC. Warranty Deed. Dec. 19, 2019.

Marion Township

7.85 acres: Dorothy Williams to Timothy D. Roush and Taylor Bach. Survivorship Deed. Dec. 19, 2019.

0.56 acres: Williard Ash and Deborah Ash to Randy Richardson and Brenda Richardson. Survivorship Deed. Dec. 30, 2019.

6.411 acres, also 6.016 acres, 6.020 acres, 50' wide easement: Shiann Lynn Ray to Alex Hatfield and Tyler Edler. Warranty Deed. Jan. 7, 2020.

Scioto Township

3.475 acres: Frona McGuire to Dennis D. Centers and Rick L. Centers. Survivorship Deed. Dec. 19, 2019.

25.544 acres, also 50 ft wide easement, restrictive covenants: Bruner Land Company Inc. to Benjamin Carr Jr. and Brandy Carr. Survivorship Deed. Dec. 23, 2019.

1.7507 acres: Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Isanthes LLC. Quit Claim Deed. Dec. 27, 2019.

Benton Township

2 acres: Cass Russell Jr. to Sheryl Russell. Certificate of Transfer. Dec. 23, 2019.

Tract, Undivided 1/2 Interest Life Estate Only: Laura Carman to Shane Martin and Tiffany Lea Martin. Quit Claim Deed. Jan. 2, 2020.

Scioto Township

City of Waverly & Pee Pee Township

Tracts: Hopewell Waverly LLC to ICP Hopewell Waverly LLC. Warranty Deed. Dec. 31, 2019.

Tracts: Hopewell Waverly LLC to PBS Management LLC. Warranty Deed. Dec. 31, 2019.

Tracts: Hopewell Waverly LLC to Everett Hannah Waverly LLC. Warranty Deed. Dec. 31, 2019.

Village of Piketon

Lot 11 & 1/2 of Lot 10 Weidner Addition: Ronald R. Johnson and Teresa D. Johnson to David S. Alton and Trudda A. Alton. Warranty Deed. Jan. 2, 2020.

Lot 138, 1/2 North Lot 137 Rittenour Addition: Stephen D. Foster and Pamela K. Foster to Wayne D. Humble. Warranty Deed. Jan. 8, 2020.

