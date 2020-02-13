PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Marion Township, also Village of Beaver
1.6 acres, Beaver Lots 4 & 5: Roger D. Wiseman and Patricia J. Wiseman to Jerth Properties LLC. Warranty Deed. Dec. 19, 2019.
Marion Township
7.85 acres: Dorothy Williams to Timothy D. Roush and Taylor Bach. Survivorship Deed. Dec. 19, 2019.
0.56 acres: Williard Ash and Deborah Ash to Randy Richardson and Brenda Richardson. Survivorship Deed. Dec. 30, 2019.
6.411 acres, also 6.016 acres, 6.020 acres, 50' wide easement: Shiann Lynn Ray to Alex Hatfield and Tyler Edler. Warranty Deed. Jan. 7, 2020.
Scioto Township
3.475 acres: Frona McGuire to Dennis D. Centers and Rick L. Centers. Survivorship Deed. Dec. 19, 2019.
25.544 acres, also 50 ft wide easement, restrictive covenants: Bruner Land Company Inc. to Benjamin Carr Jr. and Brandy Carr. Survivorship Deed. Dec. 23, 2019.
1.7507 acres: Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Isanthes LLC. Quit Claim Deed. Dec. 27, 2019.
Benton Township
2 acres: Cass Russell Jr. to Sheryl Russell. Certificate of Transfer. Dec. 23, 2019.
Tract, Undivided 1/2 Interest Life Estate Only: Laura Carman to Shane Martin and Tiffany Lea Martin. Quit Claim Deed. Jan. 2, 2020.
Scioto Township
1.7507 acres: Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Isanthese LLC. Quit Claim Deed. Dec. 27, 2019.
City of Waverly & Pee Pee Township
Tracts: Hopewell Waverly LLC to ICP Hopewell Waverly LLC. Warranty Deed. Dec. 31, 2019.
Tracts: Hopewell Waverly LLC to PBS Management LLC. Warranty Deed. Dec. 31, 2019.
Tracts: Hopewell Waverly LLC to Everett Hannah Waverly LLC. Warranty Deed. Dec. 31, 2019.
Village of Piketon
Lot 11 & 1/2 of Lot 10 Weidner Addition: Ronald R. Johnson and Teresa D. Johnson to David S. Alton and Trudda A. Alton. Warranty Deed. Jan. 2, 2020.
Lot 138, 1/2 North Lot 137 Rittenour Addition: Stephen D. Foster and Pamela K. Foster to Wayne D. Humble. Warranty Deed. Jan. 8, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.