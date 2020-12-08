The Pike County Health District released its latest report on Monday regarding the current state of COVID-19 in the county. According to the latest report there are currently 147 active cases in the county and 17 of those cases were new reports on Monday. There were also 33 COVID recoveries recorded and 2 COVID patients discharged from the hospital in the county.
There have now been a total of 1,063 cases reported in the county and the Health District announced the county’s fifth COVID-related death over the weekend, “The Pike County General Health District is reporting its fifth COVID-19 related death. The deceased individual was a male, in his 80’s, and passed away at the hospital. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Please respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of a loved one. As a reminder, case investigation was already completed, and close contacts were already notified of potential exposure. No other information will be released at this time.”
The Health District also posted a graph on its Facebook page which illustrates the number of cases that have been reported in Pike County by age. The graph shows a spike within the age range of 40-49 years old with just under 200 cases having been reported among these individuals. The male to female ratio of reported cases is also provided by the Health District, and as of Monday there have been 590 reported female cases and 473 reported male cases.
