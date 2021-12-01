WESTON, W.Va.— Teens were inspired to "See the Dream, Live the Adventure" in a fun and engaging weekend of growth, learning, and networking at West Virginia University Jackson's Mill on Nov. 12 - 14.
The Ohio-West Virginia Youth Leadership Association (YLA) presented the annual Conference with the support of a team of YLA alumni volunteers.
More than 80 students and adults from across West Virginia and Ohio attended the conference, among them Western High School student Tessa Risner.
Since 1867, YLA has encouraged teens to become active and engaged in their communities through programs that promote leadership, character, service, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. This year's conference marked the 100th year of the fall conference program in West Virginia.
This year's conference gave students the opportunity to step forward into real leadership roles with guidance from YLA staff and volunteers. High school youth prepared and facilitated workshops for their peers, planned and implemented the schedule, managed promotion, and recruited others to attend and participate in YLA programs throughout the two states.
Other highlights of the conference included an Escape Room team building adventure, awards ceremony and banquet, simulations of YLA's Model United Nations and Youth in Government sessions, a fun Karaoke night, and hands-on service projects to support local communities.
Students and adults worked together to make holiday gifts for nursing homes, hospital patients, animal shelters, and communities in need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.