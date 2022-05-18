Jerrod Douglas Newton received his Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Ohio University's Fritz J. and Delores H. Russ College of Engineering and Technology.
He has a Bachelor's of Science in Electrical Engineering from Miami University and also an Associates Degree in Engineering from Shawnee State University.
He is a 2014 graduate of Waverly High School, where he started his engineering studies at the Pike County Career Technology Center.
Jerrod is the son of Tammy Newton and Scott Newton and the grandson of Charles and Sandra Newton. He and his wife Makalya (Williams) live on Straight Creek Road. This month, Jerrod leaves for Paris Island, South Carolina where he will fulfill his life-time dream of becoming a U.S. Marine Marine.
