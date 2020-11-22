What started as a hobby for Fluor-BWXT (FBP) employee Mimi Clausing to fill time has turned into an act of charity to help others stay safe during the Coronavirus pandemic.
When the pandemic made its initial surge in the spring, Clausing was one of many FBP employees at home on COVID leave. However, rather than slowing down, Clausing got busy. She put her sewing skills to work by making masks to donate to the Hillview Retirement Center in Portsmouth. It didn’t take long for word to get out.
“I started getting orders for five, 10, even 20 masks at a time,” said Clausing. “I was cutting and sewing almost non-stop. It was fun and kept me busy!”
Soon she was making masks for caregivers at Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) emergency room, the maternity department, the Cancer Center, SOMC Hospice and Buckeye Towers Senior apartments.
When people offered to pay for her work, she would decline but then she had an idea.
“I decided to accept donations and then gave those donations to charities of my choice,” Clausing said. To date, Clausing has made more than 800 masks and donated nearly $2,000 to nine different charities.
“As cumbersome as it is to have to wear the masks, it’s a good feeling when you see someone wearing one you made,” said Clausing. “I didn’t really know what to expect of the COVID-19 journey or how long it would last, but I’m glad I was able to find a purpose and need for my sewing talents.”
