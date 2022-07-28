The Pike Commissioners heard from Tiffany Gowen and Felicia Diaz-Taylor, volunteer organizers of the Southern Ohio Back 2 School Bash.
"I am here, with Vanguard Ministries, and we are putting together, with a lot of local churches and all the schools in the county, a Back 2 School Bash," Diaz-Taylor said. The goal, according to Diaz-Taylor, is to provide 500 students with shoes, socks, undershirts, underwear and free haircuts.
"We will be having raffle basket for teachers with school supplies and all kinds of things," Diaz-Taylor said. "Backpacks, school supplies for kids and water bottles."
Gowen said that she had reached out to Adena to see if they could bring their mobile unit to perform free physical exams or required immunizations. Gowen said that have not heard back yet but are hopeful Adena can participate. Gowen also local law enforcement agencies and fire departments have agreed to help out.
"Basically everybody does their own small event every year," Gowen said. "We touch the kids that come to our church, New Covenant touches the kids that go to their church and you get these small groups, but our plan was really to be able to touch southern Ohio.
"We've invited the school to come and participate," Gowen said. "They're sending supply lists. They're sending some of their staff members to be there to meet the kids ahead of time. We just want to gift them (the kids) with as much as we can."
The event will have free food. Diaz-Taylor they have 1,000 hot dogs and buns and 40 pizzas so far. "We just really want to bless the kids and their families."
The group even has Homecoming dresses for young ladies who cannot afford dresses. "In our area, people struggle so much, a lot of kids who come from homes who struggle financially will not even go to stores to look for dresses,'' Gowen said. "We want to open it up so they can all participate in events ike that through the school."
Donations can be made at Vanguard Ministries, located at 706 E. Main Street, Piketon or contact Tiffany Gowen at (740) 708-9569.
The commissioners voted to donate $500 to the event.
The Back 2 School Bash will be held at the Pike County Fairgrounds' multi-purpose building on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
