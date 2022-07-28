flyer

The Southern Ohio Back 2 School Bash will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pike County Fairgrounds' multi-purpose building.

The Pike Commissioners heard from Tiffany Gowen and Felicia Diaz-Taylor, volunteer organizers of the Southern Ohio Back 2 School Bash.   

 "I am here, with Vanguard Ministries, and we are putting together, with a lot of local churches and all the schools in the county, a Back 2 School Bash," Diaz-Taylor said. The goal, according to Diaz-Taylor, is to provide 500 students with shoes, socks, undershirts, underwear and free haircuts. 

