The Pike County Farm Bureau recently held a “Design a T-Shirt Contest” as part of their Virtual Agriculture Awareness Day Event that they hold every May. The drawing winners were:
1st Place – Isaiah Reynolds – Waverly Elementary, 2nd Place –Mona Fashbauga – Waverly Elementary, 3rd Place – Georgia Alexander – Eastern Elementary, 4th Place – Ariel Fuller- Jasper Elementary, 5th Place – Thad Effler – Waverly Elementary, 6th Place – Matthew Day – Eastern Elementary, 7th Place – Maggie Bunstine – Bishop Flaget.
