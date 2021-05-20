Farm Bureau Contest Winner

First Place Winner Isaiah Reynolds of Waverly Elementary.

The Pike County Farm Bureau recently held a “Design a T-Shirt Contest” as part of their Virtual Agriculture Awareness Day Event that they hold every May. The drawing winners were: 

1st Place – Isaiah Reynolds – Waverly Elementary, 2nd Place –Mona Fashbauga – Waverly Elementary, 3rd Place – Georgia Alexander – Eastern Elementary, 4th Place – Ariel Fuller- Jasper Elementary, 5th Place – Thad Effler – Waverly Elementary, 6th Place – Matthew Day – Eastern Elementary, 7th Place – Maggie Bunstine – Bishop Flaget.

 

