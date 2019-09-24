Dressed by Jenny Boutique, located at 118 East Second Street in Waverly, offers a variety of items for fashion-conscious consumers, such as women’s clothing, little girl’s clothing, shoes, and accessories, such as jewelry and hats.
“We have a variety of different styles of clothing ranging from very casual to a little more dressy workwear type clothing,” said the boutique’s owner, Jenny Lawson.
“We carry many different brands from vendors,” she said. “Some popular brands we carry include Kancan jeans, Judy Blue, and Zenana basic tops and cardigans.”
Lawson started the boutique in April 2018.
“When I first started, I was looking for a hobby that would allow me to explore my creativity while also making a little extra income,” Lawson said.
A couple of situations inspired Lawson to open the boutique.
“First was the fact that we have very limited options in our area so I would have to travel to Chillicothe or Columbus to shop,” she said. “Second, I found that as a plus-sized woman, it is very hard to find clothes, especially cute clothes. A lot of places cater to smaller sizes for whatever reason and are not inclusive of all body types. I wanted to carry clothing lines that I would want to wear and that would fit me.”
She originally opened Dressed by Jenny in the spare room of her house where she displayed clothing on a couple of clothing racks and sold the clothing online through Facebook.
“That quickly took off and people began asking more and more to come to my house to shop in person, which was a problem because of limited space,” said Lawson. “My husband and I decided to finish out the basement of my house into a storefront of sorts. It allowed me to have a lot more room and we even had a makeshift fitting room.”
The Lawsons opened the store at their home on Thanksgiving weekend last year.
“We had 20 to 30 people in my basement shopping. I was shocked,” Lawson said. “That momentum continued and I offered weekly shopping hours at my house for the next several months on nights and weekends. I am also a teacher, so I could not be open all the time. In May, I decided I was ready to take the plunge and open a storefront.”
Lawson knew the building she had found for a storefront on East Second Street was what she had envisioned. The grand opening of Dressed by Jenny was held on June 22.
“We have had so much support from the community since opening here,” she said. “It has been absolutely amazing.”
“I feel it is so important for all our ladies to feel confident in their clothing regardless of age, size and style,” said Lawson. “I started Dressed by Jenny with the mission of making fashion more inclusive and our tagline/motto is ‘Fashion for EveryBODY.’ Because of that, we carry all sizes in Small to 3X and we carry different styles that will appeal to both our younger and older customers.”
“I wanted whoever walked into the store, whether they are in high school, their 30s, or the age of retirement to be able to come in and find something they like that they would feel comfortable in.”
Lawson changes the boutique’s inventory periodically.
“We get new arrivals one to two times a week, so there is always something new in stock,” she said. “We carry limited amounts of each style to keep something new in stock. We carry limited amounts of each style also to keep you looking unique.”
According to Lawson, her boutique is more than a clothing store.
“We are your personal stylist, your shopping buddy to give you an honest opinion of how you look in those jeans, and your oasis when you just need to get out of the house for a little retail therapy,” she said. “We have a close-knit community of ladies who shop with us both in store and online, and we consider our customers as friends and treat them as such.”
For more information, visit the Dressed by Jenny Boutique Facebook page, or website, www.dressedbyjenny.com.
