Southern Ohio Farm Power of the Past Tractor Club presented their 2021 scholarship to Katherine Hirsch of Huntington High School. Katherine received the $500.00 check and award certificate from club president Steve Dean at the Huntington High awards ceremony on May 12th. She is an FFA member and  plans to pursue a career in agriculture. GOOD LUCK, KATHERINE!

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments