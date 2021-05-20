Southern Ohio Farm Power of the Past Tractor Club presented their 2021 scholarship to Katherine Hirsch of Huntington High School. Katherine received the $500.00 check and award certificate from club president Steve Dean at the Huntington High awards ceremony on May 12th. She is an FFA member and plans to pursue a career in agriculture. GOOD LUCK, KATHERINE!
