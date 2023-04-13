This is how many different types apples there are.
There are roughly 7,500 different types of apples found across the world. Some of the more famous types are Ambrosia, Arkansas Black, Opal, and Beauty of Wiltshires, but those barely scratch the surface of all the kinds out there. Apples are a staple in the diets of many different cultures across the world, known for their sweet taste and nutritious content. The seeds of apples actually contain tiny amounts of arsenic, which is deadly to humans, and could potentially kill you if you ate thousands of them.
No. 11
This is the number of hours the longest tennis match lasted.
The longest-recorded tennis match in history featured five sets, three days, and a 138-point tiebreaker. John Isner Outlasted Nicolas Mahut in a first-round match at the 2010 Wimbledon men’s singles tournament. The game spanned 11 hours and 5 minutes, shattering the previous record of 7 hours and 1 minute, which was played in the 2013 Davis Cup. Isner and Mahut played on court 18 on 22nd June 2010, where they played four sets until they were forced to halt the game due to a lack of natural light. John Isner eventually won 6-4, 3-6, 6-7, 7-6, and 70-68.
No. 7
This is the number of colors seen in a rainbow.
There are a total of seven colors seen in the rainbow. From the top of the rainbow to the bottom, you will see: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet. These colors clever the visible light spectrum. Although it is invisible, ultraviolet light would technically be below the violet color and infrared light would be above the red color seen. Rainbows are made out of droplets of water. Light refracts through the water, and depending on what angle that light hits our eyes give it a certain color.
