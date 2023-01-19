The Waverly High School Leo Club is well known for their dedication to serving others in the community, including their annual food drive to stock the shelves at Pike County Outreach. This year they collected nearly 6,000 non-perishable items.

“This is the 16th year for the food drive, and we have been told in the past that this food drive is often the single largest influx of donated food the Pike County Outreach Food Pantry receives each year, “ said Leo Club Advisor Brack Montgomery. “It is so helpful for the pantry because this time of year is especially tough for families because winter and the holidays tend to stretch family resources.”


