The winners of this year’s most donations per school were Jaxson Drown, Maggie Miller, Kellen Smith, and Morgan Crabtree. Every student who donated was also entered into a drawing for their building’s grand prize. This year’s winners were Remi Beaver, Tammy Kaiser, Kellen Smith and Maddox Bock. Thank you to business sponsors First National Bank, Ohio Valley Bank, Atomic Credit Union, Remy’s Used Cars, Cardo’s, Waverly Tire, Waverly Family Vision Care., Robinson Financial, and the Lion’s Club.
Members of the Waverly Leo Club spent every morning for a week collecting and organizing items before making deliveries to the Pike County Outreach Food Pantry.
Submitted photo
The Waverly High School Leo Club is well known for their dedication to serving others in the community, including their annual food drive to stock the shelves at Pike County Outreach. This year they collected nearly 6,000 non-perishable items.
“This is the 16th year for the food drive, and we have been told in the past that this food drive is often the single largest influx of donated food the Pike County Outreach Food Pantry receives each year, “ said Leo Club Advisor Brack Montgomery. “It is so helpful for the pantry because this time of year is especially tough for families because winter and the holidays tend to stretch family resources.”
The Waverly Leo Club is made up of nearly 90 juniors and seniors. For one week, club members set up stations at each of the district’s buildings to collect donations. While the heart of the annual campaign is to help others, there is an element of competition as students try to help their building collect the most items for the food drive. There are also prizes donated by the Waverly Lion’s Club for students who donate food.
The Waverly Leo Club, which has been recognized in the past as the top Leo Club in the world, plays an important role in the lives of many of its members.
“Being a part of Leo Club is extremely important to me because I get to help my community grow into a better place, “said senior Morgan Crabtree. “ It is a great organization for students to join that love to serve and help others.”
“The Leo Club, like its parent organization the Lions Club, is building on the premise of service to the community,” said Montgomery. “I know our Leo Club members get a great deal of satisfaction knowing they are helping others and I hope they will continue this dedication of service into adulthood.”
