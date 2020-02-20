PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Dec. 4, 2019
Christopher R. Madden - Violation of protection order. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant is currently in prison. To be re-filed at a later date. No cost to defendant.
Marilyn K. Colier - Telephone harrassment. Pled not contest. Found guilty. Six months standard probation. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Keri Collier and shall stay away from the premises located at 51 Glaze Road, Piketon, Ohio 45661.
John F. Rose III - Obstruction of official business. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Six months standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0815 B. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
John F. Rose III - Possession of drug instruments. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Six months standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0815 A. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Christine M. Killian - Reckless operation. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Defendant is a second time offender within one year, stipulated only. Defendant completef three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail sentence. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Christian M. Killian - OVI/Breath high. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Megan F. Wolfenbarker - Financial Responsibility Act suspension. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Dec. 6, 2019
Brittany R. Nichols - Arson. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Dec. 9, 2019
Dennis W. Doss - Resisting arrest. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Barbara Daunt. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 206 East North Street, Waverly, Ohio 45690. $100 in court costs.
Dennis W. Doss - Criminal trespass, obstruction of official business, persistent disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Joseph R. McGeary - Left of center. Pled not contest. Found guilty. $100 in court costs.
Charles Grooms - Handle firearm. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Nathaniel S. Montgomery - Handle firearm. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Cody M. Smith - Assault. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Williams Fitch and Chasity Kerns. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at Fox Run Apartment, Piketon, Ohio 45661.
Dec. 11, 2019
Toshalyn N. Quiroz - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Reduced. One year standard probation. Defendant shall comply with any domestic relations orders regarding Kolten Murray issue by the Morgan County Juvenile Court.
Candice R. Osborne - Complicity to petty theft, contributing to unruliness (2x), child endangerment (2X), obstruction of official business. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Restitution paid in full. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Jason E. Osborne - Complicity to petty theft, contributing to unruliness (2x), child endangerment (2X), obstruction of official business. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Restitution paid in full. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Wade C. Walls - Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling.
Wade C. Walls - Possession of drug instruments. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Brittany R. Nichols - Aggravated arson (2X) and possession of criminal tools. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to next term of grand jury. Bond is modified to $10,000.00 cash or 10 percent bond, random drug testing, no contact with David Shaw and Joy Parker and 1205 and 1161 Sugar Run Road, Piketon.
