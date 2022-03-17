CHILLICOTHE— As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation- District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a culvert replacement on S.R. 348 in Adams County.
PIK-SR 104-6.27 (PID: 100889) - It is proposed to replace the structure on S.R. 104 at the 6.27 mile mark in Pike County, Ohio. The project is located in a rural area of Newton Township. The existing structure was built in 1956.
The project will require approximately 0.42 acres of permanent right-of-way. The permanent right-of-way is located along the stream channel and pasture field.
No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.
The roadway will be open for the duration of the project.
The funding for the project is 80% Federal and 20% State. The environmental commitment date is June 4, 2022. The project is currently expected to be awarded July 1, 2023.
Written comments should be submitted by April 14, 2022, or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: greg.manson@dot.ohio.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.