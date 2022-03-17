CHILLICOTHE— As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation- District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a culvert replacement on S.R. 348 in Adams County.

PIK-SR 104-6.27 (PID: 100889) - It is proposed to replace the structure on S.R. 104 at the 6.27 mile mark in Pike County, Ohio. The project is located in a rural area of Newton Township. The existing structure was built in 1956.

The project will require approximately 0.42 acres of permanent right-of-way. The permanent right-of-way is located along the stream channel and pasture field.

No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.

The roadway will be open for the duration of the project.

The funding for the project is 80% Federal and 20% State. The environmental commitment date is June 4, 2022. The project is currently expected to be awarded July 1, 2023.

Written comments should be submitted by April 14, 2022, or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: greg.manson@dot.ohio.gov

