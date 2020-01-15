Waverly City Spelling Bee held Submitted by Vicki Hoover Jan 15, 2020 Jan 15, 2020 Updated 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now The following students (pictured right to left) were winners of the spelling bee: 1st place: Ryker Johnson, 2nd place: Tyce Morgan, 3rd place: Jacob McCune.They are pictured with Waverly City Board of Education Members (left to right) John Boyer (vice-president), Allan Szoke, and Ann Oyer. Buy Now Pictured here are the competitors in the spelling bee. 1st row (right to left): Brooke Cossey, Joshua Farmer, Carson Kittaka, Kaleb McCune, Jayden Bevens, Cade Carroll2nd row: Sam Walsh, Leah Lambert, Ryker Johnson, Katy Helton, Carter Swinning, Tyler Matthes3rd row: Rayden McCune, Eelyn Montgomery, Jaylynn Doles, Wyatt Saveley, Kayleigh Ficken, Asher Bressler4th row: Brodie Holderness, Layne Rider, Carson Johnson, Tyce Morgan, Jacob McCune, Katie Long Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Waverly City Schools Spelling Bee was held on Jan. 8. Cash awards were donated by the First National Bank, and trophies were provided by Waverly Intermediate School. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Other types of news Do you have another type of event or announcement you'd like us to know about? Click on the button and go to a form to let us know what's going on. Go to form Latest e-Edition News Watchman To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.