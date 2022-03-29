Inside each edition of the News Watchman is our tagline: “Commitment to Community and Local News.”
This is more than just a saying, but rather how we take-on our jobs of serving Pike Countians information that matters to them.
When people want to know what’s going in their schools, government centers, playing fields, and businesses- that’s where they can turn to us.
Throughout our history dating back more than 200 years, under different names and staff, this commitment has always been our North Star.
Over the past year, we were there to tell the many stories of Pike County.
We reported on the local ends of the COVID-19 pandemic, taking a look at vaccine efforts and case numbers as they rose and fell.
We kept our readers informed as to the historic run of the Waverly Tigers boys basketball team, who made it to the Final Four for the first time in 52 years.
We featured the efforts of the ambitious 9-year-old entrepreneur, Ethan Holbert, who raised more than $1,600 for the ongoing Garnet A. Wilson fundraising effort for its new facility.
All of these stories and our collective efforts go into putting out a meaningful, informative product for our readers. These efforts did not go unnoticed by the Ohio Media News Association, who awarded the News Watchman with several honors in its 2022 Hooper Awards presentation.
Awards are great, but we have high aspirations that will make 2022 an even greater year for us and, by extension, our readers.
Expect to see us in the seating area of council meetings, along the sidelines, and the courthouse as we always have been. Yet, keep an eye on our website and social media.
We might be a bi-weekly print product, but readers can see daily and sometimes hourly updates online at https://www.newswatchman.com/.
This is an increasingly digital age and the News Watchman will be making efforts to beef-up its digital presence this year.
As always, those wishing to offer ideas as to we can better serve our community can do so by visiting at our 860 W. Emmitt Ave. Waverly address. We can also be reached at our staff email news@newswatchman.com or 740-947-2149.
Thank you, Pike County, for all of your support!
