COLUMBUS, Ohio- The excitement of the great outdoors is back at the Ohio State Fairgrounds, thanks to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Families can find fun and free activities at the Natural Resources Park open to all in the southeast corner of the fairgrounds, every day from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

“People at the state fair may not realize how much outdoor adventure we have here in Ohio,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “That’s why we put it all in one place at the fair, letting people test their skills with a fishing rod or on the pond – and I hope this experience will inspire families to go out and discover all the amazing places we have all over the state!”

