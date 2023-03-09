ODNR baby robins

Robin nests are common sites during the spring in Ohio. Observe nesting and young animals from a distance and avoid intervening without guidance from a wildlife professional.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Well before the official start of spring, young wildlife will make appearances in backyards, local parks, and unexpected areas. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) ­Division of Wildlife encourages Ohioans to keep wildlife wild by observing them from a distance and reducing interactions with young animals.

Wildlife parents are devoted to their young and rarely abandon them. A young animal’s best chance of survival is with its mother. Usually, young wildlife observed alone are not orphaned or abandoned, but are waiting for a parent to return. Watch these young animals from a distance and avoid intervening without guidance from a wildlife professional. Most wildlife taken in by people other than trained and licensed wildlife rehabilitators do not survive despite the good intentions of their rescuers.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments