PIKE COUNTY COURT
Feb. 1, 2021
Charles J. Sowers - Left of center. Pled no contest. Found guilty.
Shawn D. Walls - Non. comp. license suspension. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Sheriff shall release .9mm Ruger to defendant. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Randall C. Vanlieu - Driving under suspension — child support. Pled no contest. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall serve 12 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer.
Randall C. Vanlieu - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Feb. 3, 2021
Jeremy T. McKee - Unauthorized use. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor’s decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Virgil M. Hurley Jr. - Burglary and possession of criminal tools. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Dustin R. Ogier - OVI/Under the influence. Three years standard probation. Defendant is a third time offender within 10 years. Defendant shall also serve 55 days of electronically monitored house arrest (EMHA), may be served at a residential alcohol/drug rehab facility. $850 fine. $100 in court costs. 15 jail days.
Dustin R. Ogier - Driving under suspension (OVI). Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Katyln L. Crabtree - Assault. Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Austin Craft, Michael Gillum, Lacey Durst, and Bradley Kitchen and shall continue mental health counseling. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Kathryn I. Stevens - Assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Children’s Services case plan pending. No cost to defendant.
Patricia L. Farmer - Obstruction of official business. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Children’s Services case plan pending. No cost to defendant.
Justin S. Henderson - Remove cedar log. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $250 fine. $100 in court costs.
Charles P.S. Lawson - Falsification. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Lance C. Dotson - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
