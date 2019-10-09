Preschool

(Braden): Aiden Jones, Mia Dalton, Savannah Newman, Addy Schieser

(Howard): Bo Grimes, Madalyn Evans, Linkoln Brownfield, Rozlin Spray

(Baxter): Drake Downs, Grace Wheeler, Harper Bowman, Aiden Jones

(Sibole): Alex Clark, Alexis Blair

Kindergarten

(Armstrong): Evan Lykins, Jaxon Drown, Hadassah Sheets, Allison Shockey

(Craumer): Kennedy Comer, Ryleigh Osborn, Layne Penn, Jacob Gecowets

(Ford): Layna Goble, Thaxton Wallace

(Junk): James Smith, Iris Goodling, Adella Hersman, Rex Bowen

(Pollard): Anit Dubey, Emily Smith, Brianna Brewer, Cooper Ramey,

(Rhodes): Benton Price, Hunter Arthur

(Sims): Anna Williams, Graylin Trimble, Carter Smith, Tattum Murray

First Grade

(Bapst): Rylin Hatcher, Lakin Barker, Jaxson Goodling, Rylan Cassidy

(Martin): Landon Williams, Hayden Lowry, Ellie Risner, Amaya Stiltner

(McAllister): Tucker Davis, Jett Smith, Felicia Wahoff, Layton Snodgrass

(McQuiniff): Taye Lockery, Brody McDonald, Julia Yelley, Chelsea Howard

(Robertson): Alex Smith, Lexy McGarvey, Kaidryan Smith, Conner Gee

(Sexton): Zimmer Stout, Paisley Throckmorton, Gabriel Williams, Teegan Burnett

(Trimble): Elijah Walden, Paityn Howard, Jeslyn Stephens, Benton Crawford

Second Grade

(Caplinger): Amelia Atkins, McKenlee Scheiser, Kamryn Massie, Annabeth Dale

(Crabtree): Trinity Nichols, Lucy Jones, Mason Pouckett, Isaac Cooper

(Longcoy): Acey Gleason, Amronjo Perdue, Hattie Brownfield, Lydia Delong

(Spriggs): Kali Horinek, Maggie Miller, Owen Craumer, Brooks Tackett

(Williams): Hayden Barch, McKenna Brown, Travis Brown, Nate Ferguson

(Young): Kynton Beekman, Maci Osborne, Aiken Cossey, Thad Leffler 

