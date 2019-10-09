Preschool
(Braden): Aiden Jones, Mia Dalton, Savannah Newman, Addy Schieser
(Howard): Bo Grimes, Madalyn Evans, Linkoln Brownfield, Rozlin Spray
(Baxter): Drake Downs, Grace Wheeler, Harper Bowman, Aiden Jones
(Sibole): Alex Clark, Alexis Blair
Kindergarten
(Armstrong): Evan Lykins, Jaxon Drown, Hadassah Sheets, Allison Shockey
(Craumer): Kennedy Comer, Ryleigh Osborn, Layne Penn, Jacob Gecowets
(Ford): Layna Goble, Thaxton Wallace
(Junk): James Smith, Iris Goodling, Adella Hersman, Rex Bowen
(Pollard): Anit Dubey, Emily Smith, Brianna Brewer, Cooper Ramey,
(Rhodes): Benton Price, Hunter Arthur
(Sims): Anna Williams, Graylin Trimble, Carter Smith, Tattum Murray
First Grade
(Bapst): Rylin Hatcher, Lakin Barker, Jaxson Goodling, Rylan Cassidy
(Martin): Landon Williams, Hayden Lowry, Ellie Risner, Amaya Stiltner
(McAllister): Tucker Davis, Jett Smith, Felicia Wahoff, Layton Snodgrass
(McQuiniff): Taye Lockery, Brody McDonald, Julia Yelley, Chelsea Howard
(Robertson): Alex Smith, Lexy McGarvey, Kaidryan Smith, Conner Gee
(Sexton): Zimmer Stout, Paisley Throckmorton, Gabriel Williams, Teegan Burnett
(Trimble): Elijah Walden, Paityn Howard, Jeslyn Stephens, Benton Crawford
Second Grade
(Caplinger): Amelia Atkins, McKenlee Scheiser, Kamryn Massie, Annabeth Dale
(Crabtree): Trinity Nichols, Lucy Jones, Mason Pouckett, Isaac Cooper
(Longcoy): Acey Gleason, Amronjo Perdue, Hattie Brownfield, Lydia Delong
(Spriggs): Kali Horinek, Maggie Miller, Owen Craumer, Brooks Tackett
(Williams): Hayden Barch, McKenna Brown, Travis Brown, Nate Ferguson
(Young): Kynton Beekman, Maci Osborne, Aiken Cossey, Thad Leffler
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.