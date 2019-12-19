Southern Ohio Medical Center will be opening two new family practices located on the campuses of Eastern and Western local schools. The community is invited to tour these facilities and meet the staffs during two open houses.

The Eastern Family Practice open house will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. The Western Family Practice open house will take place on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Both open houses will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and light refreshments, as well as the opportunity to tour the facility and meet the staff.

Load comments