During the week of February 7 through February 14, the Ohio Public Transit Association (OPTA) will be promoting a statewide initiative to celebrate Transit in Ohio. During this week, Community Action Transit System (CATS) and dozens of other transits systems across the state will be promoting the need for public transit in their communities. The purpose of this day is to celebrate transit and how it is helping move Ohio forward.
Ohio’s transit systems provide a vital link to thousands of people with disabilities and their family members. Rural transit systems like CATS help ensure that persons with disabilities can remain actively involved in their communities by providing rides to work, job training programs, medical appointments and adult day care facilities. “Our goal is to keep our riders, especially our older riders, as independent as possible, for as long as possible,” says Amanda Elliott, Transit Operations manager of CATS.
Ohio Loves Transit week will include activities with transit customers all week, peaking on Friday, Feb. 12, with the fourth annual “Ohio Loves Transit Day” celebration.
“This week will look a little differently this year than it did last year. All during that, CATS will ask riders and locals to share why they support public transit.” says Elliott. “Transportation has been a vital service throughout the pandemic. We have taken extra precautionary measures to ensure our riders remain safe on their essential trips. At this time, we are not accepting fares or bus passes in order to eliminate possible exposure between riders and drivers. Our drivers are sanitizing and disinfecting after each rider exits the vehicles. When returning to base, each vehicle will get cleaned and sanitized to prepare for the next days’ routes.” said Elliott. “We are so excited for this initiative that we asked our commissioners to sign a proclamation declaring Feb.12, 2021, as PIKE COUNTY LOVES TRANSIT DAY. If you cannot ride that week, we are also offering postcards to send to our state politicians to show them how imperative public transportation is in our county as well as the state,” added Elliott.
“We have also partnered with several local businesses to offer a “free treat” to those who show their Ohio Loves Transit button at the participating locations.” Businesses that are participating in this year’s Pike County Loves Transit Day are: Arby’s, Beast and Bottle, Diner 23, KFC in Waverly, Piketon Giovanni’s, Waverly Dairy Queen, Waverly Subway and Whit’s.
CATS services are available to any individual in the county. If you are interested in scheduling a ride to celebrate Ohio Loves Transit week, please contact the CATS office by calling 740-835-8474.
