On Tuesday afternoon, the Pike County General Health District reported that Pike County has moved up from fifth to third in the state of Ohio in COVID-19 cases per 100,000.
Despite the climb, there are some improving trends, according to a post shared by the Pike County General Health District on Facebook.
“Although Pike is 3rd in the state for highest occurrence, preliminary data for sustained new case increase (Indicator 2) and outpatient visits (Indicator 5) are trending in the right direction,” read the post.
“Please continue to take preventative measures by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently, avoid touching your face, and wearing a facial covering in public settings. Most importantly — if you or your child feel sick, please stay home and seek guidance from a health care professional.”
Additionally, Eastern Local School District and the Pike County General Health District are announcing a positive case of COVID-19 in a student attending Eastern Local Schools.
“All close contacts of the student have been notified and quarantined according to CDC and ODH guidelines,” read the release. “If you were not contacted by the health district, your child was not identified as a close contact. The school district reacted quickly to protect the health and safety of staff and students by identifying and isolating contacts. No further information will be released at this time.”
As of Monday, Sept. 28, the Pike County General Health District was reporting 210 COVID-19 cases with two new cases added. Seven more have recovered, bringing the total recovered to 174. There were 36 active cases with three individuals hospitalized. The 210 positive cases have included 120 females and 90 males in the age ranges of 2 to 87. A total of 259 individuals are being monitored, while 459 have completed their monitoring.
