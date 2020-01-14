Motorcycle Ohio’s training course registration opens Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The motorcycle training courses are conducted from April until early November. Approximately 12,000 students register each year in Ohio for a motorcycle training course.
Basic Rider Skills (BRS)
The BRS is a 16-hour course recommended for novice riders. BRS students must have a valid Temporary Instruction Permit Identification Card (TIPIC) to participate in the course. Motorcycles and helmets are provided. Upon successful completion of this course, the student will earn the BMV skill-test waiver for a motorcycle license or endorsement.
Basic Rider Skills for Returning Riders (BRS-RR)
The BRS-RR is an 8-hour course designed for riders 18 years of age or older who have been riding with a temporary permit for longer than one year (over 1,00 miles of experience), or an experienced rider returning after an extended time away from riding. BRS-RR students must have a valid motorcycle TIPIC, license or endorsement to participate in the course. Motorcycles and helmets are provided. Upon successful completion of this course, the student will earn the BMV skill-test waiver for a motorcycle license or endorsement.
Basic Rider Skills 2 (BRS-2)
This 7-hour, one-day, range-only course (no formal classroom session) requires a motorcycle TIPIC, license or endorsement. This class is also suitable for newly endorsed/licensed riders. Students will use their own street legal two-wheeled motorcycle and helmet. Upon successful completion of this course, the student will earn the BMV skill-test waiver for a motorcycle license or endorsement. Passengers are permitted in the BRS-2 course with a licensed or endorsed motorcycle rider.
Please visit www.motorcycle.ohio.gov for more information about Motorcycle Ohio’s training courses and locations.
There is a training site located in Ross County at the Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center. The phone number is 740-642-1288.
