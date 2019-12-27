Through the week ending Jan. 4, 2020: The following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring long-term lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in Pike County. For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com

PIKE COUNTY

Work has begun on a slide repair project on C.R. 50 (Watson Rd.) between Hay Hollow Rd. and Mutton Run Rd. Watson Road will remain restricted to one lane with traffic maintained using temporary signals. The location of the signals, work zone boundaries, and timing of the signals may change as work progresses, but no additional traffic impacts are currently anticipated. All work is expected to be completed by summer 2020. (#19-05478)

