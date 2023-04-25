Students and parents do an activity at one of the “centers” at Eastern Elementary School’s Math and Literacy Night, Monday March 17. The Families rotated from “center” to “center” during part of the event.
One student displays his stuffed eagle at Eastern Elementary School’s Math and Literacy Night, Monday March 17. The PTO purchased each student an eagle from Stuffin Fun, LLC out of Minford, to stuff themselves and take home after the event.
This young lady holds her stuffed eagle tight at Eastern Elementary School’s Math and Literacy Night, Monday March 17. The PTO purchased each student an eagle from Stuffin Fun, LLC out of Minford, to stuff themselves and take home after the event.
Students and parents do an activity at one of the “centers” at Eastern Elementary School’s Math and Literacy Night, Monday March 17. First grade teacher Angie Wheeler called it “a great parent-student involvement activity.”
Students and parents play a game at Eastern Elementary School’s Math and Literacy Night, Monday March 17 at the Eastern local Schools campus.
photos by Angie Wheeler/Eastern Elementary School
A student stuffs a PTO-purchased eagle from Stuffin Fun, LLC out of Minford. The students got to take the stuffed eagles home with them after the event.
Students and parents play a game at one of the math “centers” set up for Eastern Elementary School’s Math and Literacy Night, Monday March 17 at the Eastern local Schools campus.
“It was really good to see the students interacting with their parents and being able to show them the skills they have learned here at school,” first grade teacher Angie Wheeler said.
This mom and kid play a game with flashcards at Eastern Elementary School’s Math and Literacy Night. Parents and students worked together on math and literacy through games and activities.
Eastern Elementary School held a math and literacy night for students and parents of students in grades kindergarten through second on Monday, March 17 at Eastern Local Schools campus.
The event allowed students to showcase their talents and what they learn at school to their parents.
“It is a great parent-student involvement activity,” said Angie Wheeler, a first grade teacher at Eastern Elementary School. “It was really good to see the students interacting with their parents and being able to show them the skills they have learned here at school. They (the kids) don’t always get to show those (skills) off to their parents.
“The students with hands-on activities here at school, multi-sensory activities; the parents are able to see the multi sensory activities the students are using to learn at school.”
“It (the event) consisted of parents and students working together doing math and literacy activities in stations,” said Wheeler. “The families did ‘center’ rotations for about 20 minutes.”
Each “center” has a different activity or game that was done with the parents and students playing the game or doing the activity together with their parents.
According to Wheeler, the students were able to take the games home at the end of night.
Wheeler explained the games consisted of math puzzles and sight word (reading) games.
“Our PTO (Parent Teacher Organization) bought each student an eagle from Stuffin Fun, LLC out of Minford,” Wheeler said. “It’s kind of like Build-a-Bear, and the kids got to stuff the eagles themselves and take the stuffed eagles home at the end of the night. They are really really cute.”
“The smiles we saw on the faces of both the students and the parents were amazing. And the giggles just melted our hearts,” Wheeler said.
According to Wheeler, with this school year coming to a close there will not be another event this school year, but the school does hope to have a similar event in the fall of the 2023-2024 school year.
