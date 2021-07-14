PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
March 31, 2021
Lukas M. Harrison - Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Lukas M. Harrison - Possession of drug instruments. Pled no contest. Found not guilty. Defendant entered a plea of no contest and was found not guilty and a judgment of a acquittal is hereby entered.
Lukas M. Harrison - License forfeit. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) and shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Lukas M. Harrison - No operator’s license, physical control, and possession of marijuana. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Peggy A. Lansing - No dealer permit. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Defendant may not dig, sell, buy, or possess ginseng and medicinal root for one year. $300 fine. $100 in court costs.
Raymond Potts - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Blake A. Jenkins - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Victim did not appear at pre-trial hearings. No cost to defendant.
April 1, 2021
Sheri J. Dimit - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Case waited by defendant. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
April 4, 2021
Michael G. Turner - Financial Responsibility Act (driving without insurance) license suspension. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Michael G. Turner - Fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
