Piketon-Seal, Waverly FD respond to house fire From staff reports Jul 1, 2022 Jul 1, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago A structure fire in the Zahn Corner area required the work of both the Piketon Seal Township and Waverly Fire Departments on Thursday.According to a Facebook post from the Piketon Seal Township Fire Department, they were dispatched to the scene just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30.There at the home at the intersection of state Route 220 and Market Street, PSTFD said the entire structure was engulfed in flames.Over the course of nearly five hours, firefighters battled flames with approximately 20,000 gallons of water before finally containing it.No injuries or deaths were recorded as a result of the incident and a GoFundMe has been created for the family.As of 2 p.m. on Friday, that GoFundMe had already raised $10,395.
