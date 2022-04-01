WAVERLY — Unlike earlier grades, high school is a time for students to decide their future. Whether it be a trade career, higher education, or military service, there are ample paths to choose.
To help Waverly High School students with their decision, WHS teacher Casey Phillips will be leading a College and Career Fair on Friday, May 13.
Held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., all area employers, military recruiters, college representatives, and more are invited to talk with prospective students for interviews and provide applications.
Doors to the WHS gymnasium will open at 8:30 a.m. for participating groups to set-up their booths. The fair will be attended by all WHS students, grades nine through 12, and a free lunch will be provided.
Those wishing to participate are told to contact Phillips at 740-947-7701 or via email at casey.phillips@waverlytigers.net
