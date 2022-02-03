Girl Scouts
Courtesy Photo

BEAVER— Girl Scout Troop 9438, Eastern Local School, held their investiture ceremony on Jan. 25. All 15 girls were in attendance. 

Girls are in grades kindergarten through third grade plus one fifth grader, All girls received their pins for the level of Daisy, Brownie, and Junior Girl Scouts. 

They are now selling Girl Scout cookies and plan to use some of their funds to help with uniforms.

