LATHAM — On Wednesday, Western High School held its first-ever college and career signing day.

A total of 16 seniors announced their post-graduation plans inside the WHS gymnasium. Graduation is scheduled for Friday, May 27.

Those students are as followed:

Joanna Peters — will be attending the Scioto County Career Technical Post-Secondary Education Program in Pharmacy Technician- This certified program is accredited by the Commission of the Council on Occupational Education and the American Society of Health System Pharmacists.

Gavin Myers and Reed Brewster — will be attending the Pickaway Ross Adult Education — Power Line Program. This course is offered in partnership with American Electric Power. It is designed to prepare the student to enter the profession as a Class D Power Line worker.

Devin Bennett — Plans to attend Pickaway-Ross Adult Education — Nursing Program.

Morgan Whitley — Plans to attend the University of Cincinnati and major in Psychology and Secondary Education.

Trey Satterfield — will attend Southern State Community College and obtain an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electro- Mechanical Technology. He will then move into the Plus two program at Miami University and obtain a Bachelor of Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology.

Savannah Bolden — Plans to attend Southern State Community College and obtain certification in one year in their Medical Billing & Coding Program.

Maddie Clay — Plans to attend Ohio University Chillicothe and receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education.

Alyssa Marhoover — Plans to attend Ohio University (Athens Campus) and study Chemical Engineering.

Kolten Miller — Ohio Christian University and receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Middle Childhood Education.

Noah Whitt — Plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in their Pre-Pharmacy Program

Troy Comer — Plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Computer Engineering.

Sakayla Beckett — Plans to attend Shawnee State University and work towards a career in Criminal Justice.

Logan Hunt — Plans to attend Shawnee State University and obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in Game Design and Simulation Arts.

Sean Kerns — Plans to attend the Bear Tracks Summer College Program- he will receive training to become an Electrocardiography (EKG) Technician.

Merissa Hughes — Plans to attend Shawnee State University and study Nursing.

