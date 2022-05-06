LATHAM — On Wednesday, Western High School held its first-ever college and career signing day.
A total of 16 seniors announced their post-graduation plans inside the WHS gymnasium. Graduation is scheduled for Friday, May 27.
Those students are as followed:
Joanna Peters — will be attending the Scioto County Career Technical Post-Secondary Education Program in Pharmacy Technician- This certified program is accredited by the Commission of the Council on Occupational Education and the American Society of Health System Pharmacists.
Gavin Myers and Reed Brewster — will be attending the Pickaway Ross Adult Education — Power Line Program. This course is offered in partnership with American Electric Power. It is designed to prepare the student to enter the profession as a Class D Power Line worker.
Devin Bennett — Plans to attend Pickaway-Ross Adult Education — Nursing Program.
Morgan Whitley — Plans to attend the University of Cincinnati and major in Psychology and Secondary Education.
Trey Satterfield — will attend Southern State Community College and obtain an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electro- Mechanical Technology. He will then move into the Plus two program at Miami University and obtain a Bachelor of Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology.
Savannah Bolden — Plans to attend Southern State Community College and obtain certification in one year in their Medical Billing & Coding Program.
Maddie Clay — Plans to attend Ohio University Chillicothe and receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education.
Alyssa Marhoover — Plans to attend Ohio University (Athens Campus) and study Chemical Engineering.
Kolten Miller — Ohio Christian University and receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Middle Childhood Education.
Noah Whitt — Plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in their Pre-Pharmacy Program
Troy Comer — Plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Computer Engineering.
Sakayla Beckett — Plans to attend Shawnee State University and work towards a career in Criminal Justice.
Logan Hunt — Plans to attend Shawnee State University and obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in Game Design and Simulation Arts.
Sean Kerns — Plans to attend the Bear Tracks Summer College Program- he will receive training to become an Electrocardiography (EKG) Technician.
Merissa Hughes — Plans to attend Shawnee State University and study Nursing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.