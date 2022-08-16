sworn in

David Isaac Dixon, left, is sworn in by Piketon mayor Billy Spencer during a Village Council meeting, Monday evening in Piketon. Dixon fills the vacant seat left open by the resignation of Mike Davis. 

PIKETON - David Isaac Dixon was sworn into office by Piketon mayor Billy Spencer, at council’s regular scheduled meeting, Monday evening,

Dixon, who has been attending council meetings for the last couple months, filled the seat left vacant by the resignation of Mike Davis.

