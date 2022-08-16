PIKETON - David Isaac Dixon was sworn into office by Piketon mayor Billy Spencer, at council’s regular scheduled meeting, Monday evening,
Dixon, who has been attending council meetings for the last couple months, filled the seat left vacant by the resignation of Mike Davis.
“A couple months ago, I came here for the first time just looking to be an informed citizen and help anway where I could,” Dixon said. “It was bothersome to me that so many young people are leaving (Piketon). My main interest in joining the council, in addition to everything else it will entail, is to develop the community in a way it will appeal to young people. That’s going to involve technology, making sure our technology is up to speed to where it should in today’s age.”
Dixon also said that making sure jobs were available in the area, making sure there other things (to do in the community) that appeal to young people are goals of his as a member of council.
“Any way I can help toward those ends, I’m going to,” Dixon said.
“He (Dixon) is the first person to ever give us a resume like this and be professional,” councilman Dennis Foreman said. “We haven’t had anyone (else) show up, so I think that’s professional.”
Council voted by a unanimous vote to appoint Dixon as a member of Piketon Village Council.
Dixon is a 2014 graduate of Piketon High School and earned a BS in Mathematics from Wright State University, graduating cum laude in 2018. In addition to being the newest member of council, Dixon is an assistant varsity baseball coach at Piketon High School and hopes to substitute teach in the Scioto Valley Local District in the near future. Dixon also enjoys reading philosophy and theology and is always interested in a pickup basketball game.
Village Council will not meet on the first Monday of September in observance of Labor Day. The next Piketon Village Council will be Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
