Summer Norman and Diana Kay Jones hold their awards being recognized being from Civil War families of Pike County, Ohio.

 Photo Submitted by Pike County Genealogy Society

The Pike County Genealogy Society held its annual luncheon at El Charro’s Restaurant on Saturday, November 12. Following lunch, President Delmar Burkitt announced the names of those members who had completed applications and necessary paperwork to prove that they were descended from ancestors who lived in Pike County at significant periods in history. It was announced Summer Norman and Diana Kay Jones had proven that they were descendants of a Pike County soldier who served in the Civil War. That ancestor of both ladies was Thomas Jefferson Moore.

Moore served in Company G, 116th Ohio Volunteer Infantry. He enlisted August 16, 1862 and was assigned garrison duty for the railroads. That regiment was involved in many battles in Virginia during the war. He mustered out May 12, 1865.


