The Pike County Genealogy Society held its annual luncheon at El Charro’s Restaurant on Saturday, November 12. Following lunch, President Delmar Burkitt announced the names of those members who had completed applications and necessary paperwork to prove that they were descended from ancestors who lived in Pike County at significant periods in history. It was announced Summer Norman and Diana Kay Jones had proven that they were descendants of a Pike County soldier who served in the Civil War. That ancestor of both ladies was Thomas Jefferson Moore.
Moore served in Company G, 116th Ohio Volunteer Infantry. He enlisted August 16, 1862 and was assigned garrison duty for the railroads. That regiment was involved in many battles in Virginia during the war. He mustered out May 12, 1865.
Both of the ladies were given certificates to show they were now members of The Descendants of a Pike County Civil War soldier.
In other business, Delmar Burkitt announced that Linda Holdren would take over the duties of treasurer of the organization January 1, 2023. All other officers will remain the same.
The society will meet at 11:00 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month beginning in January 2023 in the basement meeting room at the Pike County Library in Waverly. December meetings are not held. Interested parties are always welcome to attend meetings and to become members.
