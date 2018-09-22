COLUMBUS, OHIO — Recently, Chillicothe optometrist Dr. Allison Henderson, who owns and operates ClearSite Vision, received the competitive Ohio Vision Project Student Loan Repayment Program Award from the Ohio Optometric Association (OOA).
The OOA’s Ohio Vision Project Student Loan Repayment Program recognizes doctors of optometry who are committed to treating underserved populations and ensuring they have access to a lifetime of comprehensive eye care. This includes patients residing in underserved areas of the state and those who experience financial or other barriers to receiving vision care.
State Senator Bob Peterson and State Representative Gary Scherer were on hand to make the award and thank Dr. Henderson for her commitment to the community.
Originally from Waverly, Dr. Henderson is a graduate of the University of Toledo and the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, TN. She is involved in local activities, including serving as the Board Development Committee Chair for the Adena Health Foundation, the Chillicothe chapter of Order of the Eastern Star, the Hope Clinic of Pike County and by extension the Hope Clinic of Ross County, and sits on the board for The Scioto Society which helps fundraise for the local outdoor drama Tecumseh! Within optometry, Dr. Henderson participates in the Ohio Department of Health’s Realeyes student education program and the AOA’s InfantSEE program in which optometrists provide comprehensive infant eye assessments between 6 and 12 months of age as a no-cost public service.
“Dr. Henderson and our other recipients demonstrate a commitment to their patients and the community,” said Keith Kerns, executive director of the OOA. “They volunteer to educate and serve the public, provide pro-bono care to those in need and treat Medicaid beneficiaries. We applaud Dr. Henderson for her contributions to the betterment of the Chillicothe area.”
The Ohio Vision Project Student Loan Repayment Program is the only optometry specific loan repayment program in Ohio. Its goal is to help improve access to vision care services and reduce the significant debt burden many optometrists experience upon graduation. To date, the program has awarded $75,000 in loan repayment assistance.
