COLUMBUS, Ohio – While filing taxes this year, Ohioans can contribute to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ (ODNR) conservation efforts by donating a portion of their state income tax refund to support the state’s wildlife and state nature preserves.
“These donations are a key part of strengthening and improving the natural areas we all know and love,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “The funds will go toward expanding the visitor experience and maintaining the already beautiful areas we have here in Ohio.”
Ohio is home to some of the nation’s finest wetlands and prairie landscapes. The tax donation program is an important way for wildlife enthusiasts to help restore and manage endangered and threatened wildlife and other species of interest.
In the past, donations to the Wildlife Diversity Fund have supported statewide wildlife projects such as the reintroduction of native Ohio species, including lake sturgeon, mussels, hellbenders, trumpeter swans, dragonflies and damselflies, Allegheny woodrat, and the monarch butterfly. Donations also fund the development of new educational field guides and posters, as well as support the Division of Wildlife’s partnerships with Ohio’s zoos to create educational exhibits on the state’s native animals.
The ODNR Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) oversees a statewide system of 136 unique state nature preserves open to visitors for exploration and research. The tax refund donations help the division to construct trails and boardwalks, improve parking and signage, and allow for greater public access to a treasure trove of nature’s wonders available in Ohio. These structures allow visitors to experience up close the natural beauty found in state nature preserves without negatively impacting the ecological integrity of these protected sites. Donations also support critical ecological management activities, including efforts to remove non-native and invasive species that pose a serious and ever-growing threat to sensitive habitats.
By making a tax donation to either the Wildlife Diversity Fund or Ohio State Nature Preserves on this year’s tax return, Ohioans are helping to ensure the future of Ohio’s ecosystems, from native habitats and landscapes to endangered plant and wildlife species. Individuals may donate all or part of their state income tax refund by entering a dollar amount for “State Nature Preserves” on line 26a or “Wildlife Species” on line 26d of the 2020 IT 1040 tax form. Contributions made on the 2020 tax return and filed in 2021 are considered deductible donations made in 2021.
For more information on ODNR’s Division of Wildlife and the Wildlife Diversity Fund, click here . For more information on the ODNR Division of Natural Areas and Preserves or how to donate to Ohio State Nature Preserves, visit this section of ohiodnr.gov. For information on what your donations do and how to donate click here.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.