Noel’s Market located at 210 W. Third Street is set to reopen its doors with a Grand Opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
“I’ve never had a convenient store or carryout or anything (like this) before,” new owner Brad McCown said. “It’s a learning experience for all of us. A couple employees I’m hiring have worked other places around town, so that will help out a lot.”
McCown expects the business to create four or five local jobs in the village.
McCown plans to have many of the same things that Noel’s Market was known for over the years and looks to add some things that the store did not have before.
“We just got the Pepsi coolers in last Thursday, the Coke coolers are still on hold, we’re going to get them the Tuesday before we open up,” McCown said. “All of (the shelves) will be stocked with everything.”
McCown’s sister and her friend have business called M&N Mercantile, which will have home decor items and such in a corner of the market
“We’re going to add some things that weren’t there before,” McCown said. “We’re going to have pizza, cold cut sandwiches, cold cuts in the case with potato salad, macaroni salad, pasta salad, just a full little deli there. We will get the majority of our meat locally either from Ritchie’s or Just Meats.”
McCown said they will also carry chicken salad, bologna, sandwich spread and pizza by the slice or a 12 inch pizza.
McCown wanted to keep the nostalgia in the market. They moved the counter to the other side of the market but he doesn’t plan to do any major renovations to the market.
“Not really going to change a whole lot,” McCown said. “Everybody wanted the floors to kind of stay the way they were, so we’ll put down some rugs, but we’re going to keep the integrity of the building and keep the same name. We’re having shirts made.”
“Everybody loves the beer cave,” McCown said. “We’re going different kinds of pops here like Ski. I want to have stuff that other places don’t have. I’ll keep some odd ball beers and IPAs.”
One of the staples of Noel’s Market was the penny candy. “Everyone wants the penny candy, which will now be nickel or dime candy,” McCown said. “We’ll have a little table with candy you can scoop, and in the center will be grab bags. Some of them may just have a dollar’s worth of candy, but some of them will have gift certificates to Noel’s Market or the Main Event (Sports Bar & Grill).”
McCown said he may also start to deliver groceries to elderly people or individuals who cannot get out, once the business gets up and running.
McCown expects to open daily at 8 a.m. and through the week close 9 p.m., but on Friday and Saturday they will close at 10 p.m.
