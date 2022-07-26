Noels

Noel’s Market will have a Grand Opening at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. The market will feature a full service deli, soda, beer, candy and home decor items from M&N Mercantile.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

Noel’s Market located at 210 W. Third Street is set to reopen its doors with a Grand Opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

“I’ve never had a convenient store or carryout or anything (like this) before,” new owner Brad McCown said. “It’s a learning experience for all of us. A couple employees I’m hiring have worked other places around town, so that will help out a lot.”

