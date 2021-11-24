Pike County, Ohio will be one of the thousands of communities around the globe that will receive a powerful message of hope this November as Jehovah’s Witnesses embark upon a special campaign focusing attention on the Bible’s hope for a better world.
The goal of the campaign is to distribute a special edition of The Watchtower magazine containing the cover series, “A Better World is Near.” More than 36 million printed copies of the magazine are expected to be distributed in some 230 languages to communities in 240 lands around the globe. In addition, the digital publication is available on various platforms in nearly 400 languages.
“People are longing to hear a positive message and this is the best news possible,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “A better world is not just a dream, it’s inevitable. In fact, it is the central theme of the entire Bible.”
The magazine addresses the age-old “doomsday” question “Is this world going to end?” with a comforting answer that may surprise many readers. While many religions have predicted the “end of the world,” the magazine reveals the Bible’s clear message: the earth is here forever and will never end!
However, the magazine also explains the powerful truth that wickedness will soon be gone, quoting the Bible book of Psalms where it promises that the “lawless one” will be no more. (Psalm 37:10, Rotherham translation)
This positive message has been the hope of millions around the world who have prayed for ‘God’s Kingdom to come,’ a familiar refrain of many Christians taught by Jesus in what some refer to as the Lord’s Prayer.
Learning about the Bible’s hope for a better world has proven to be a source of comfort for Kayla Wisler of Chillicothe. Life has posed many different challenges for her. Her mother passed away when she was merely a baby, and for the past 10 years, she has struggled with and is recovering from anorexia, even being hospitalized at certain points.
“There were times when I felt so weak, so desperate, like I couldn’t even survive the circumstances I was in,” she said. “Ultimately, I felt like I didn’t even want to survive an eating disorder.”
When asked what helped her to continue, she expressed: “The Bible’s message gave me hope and reassurance of a better future. I feel like I have been set free from the chains of my illness through prayer, pouring out my heart to my God and the comfort and hope he provides from the scriptures.”
Kayla now enjoys sharing the same comfort and hope she received from the Bible with her neighbors. She also credits jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, as a very helpful aid in her recovery. She encourages everyone to visit that website. The Watchtower has been carrying a similar message about God’s Kingdom for more than 100 years and remains the most widely translated and circulated magazine in the world.
The 2021 number two edition is available free online at jw.org, where anyone can also request a free printed copy by scrolling down on the homepage to “Request A Visit.” For more information, please call (718) 560-5600.
Click below for a direct link to the online version of the magazine: www.jw.org/en/library/magazines/watchtower-no2-2021-may-jun/
